SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday was a very special day in Sarasota for a young boy and his family.

Four-year-old Andrew Pickart is in Sarasota, visiting the area from New Jersey. His family is enjoying a beach vacation thanks to the folks with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but as an ‘enhancement’ to his wish for a beach vacation, Make-A-Wish partnered up with the Sarasota Police Department to make one of his dreams come true.

He spent Monday morning as the police department’s newest honorary officer.

The young boy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma last year and has since undergone surgery, numerous rounds of chemotherapy, and other treatments to fight the cancer.

“We found out about Andrew’s condition in May 2022, and we didn’t know anything about childhood cancer really at the time, and it has been really tough, but he has been a really brave kid. He has gone through a lot of treatments, been in the hospital more times than I can count, and every day he comes home with a smile,” Andrew’s father, Michael Pickart said.

After the 4-year-old geared up in his uniform, he was sworn in, surrounded by a room packed with men and women with the agency. He was able to sit behind the wheel of a squad car, meet the K-9 unit, watch a SWAT mission demonstration, and play with gifts from the department.

“When we found out that Make-A-Wish was going to allow him to have this special day here, it really was like a dream come true. He has been talking about it for a long time,” said the young boy’s father.

Chief Rex Troche says it was an honor to host Officer Andrew and his family Monday.

“People think that law enforcement we just use our platform to put people in jail, and that is not really the case – we are here to change lives. To meet someone that we don’t know and to immediately just open our arms and show him love and show him at this agency how much we care about people, what an honor. It has been an honor. This whole day is just chicken soup for the heart,” said Chief Troche.