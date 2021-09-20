North Port residents leave teddy bears, signs at Gabby Petito memorial

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a small and growing memorial for Gabby Petito just across from the North Port City Hall.

People have come to bring teddy bears, candles, crosses, and signs for Gabby.

“I just feel for her family and she reminded me of myself,” Marianne Grammer said. “She was a very vibrant, free spirit. I saw some things about free spirit on there, and when you see those personal things about Gabby, it hits home.”

Like many who stopped at the memorial, she never knew Gabby but has been struck by her story.

“I have a four year old daughter, and I can’t imagine what her parents are feeling,” Danielle Esposito said. “It’s devastating, I don’t know Gabby or her family, but my heart breaks for them.”

Now like many others, they are wondering where Gabby’s fiance Brian Laundrie is and how he could have escaped police attention when they were investigating the case.

Many simply want answers.

“I just wish he would have came forward instead of running,” said Jason Esposito as his wife left a Teddy Bear for Gabby at the memorial.