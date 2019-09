TAMPA (WFLA) – The pint-sized powerhouse wowing millions with her stunning operatic voice while singing on the NBC hit show, “America’s Got Talent,” seen on News Channel 8 is on her way to the finals.

North Port’s Emanne Beasha may only be ten-years-old but has already made headlines after an unforgettable golden buzzer moment from guest judge Jay Leno on Aug. 7th.

Emanne will appear on the finals of the show on Sept. 17.