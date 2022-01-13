North Port women stole $2,700 in perfume from Ulta, police say

In this photo North Port capture trio of perfume thieves, believed to be part of organized retail theft group from Broward County

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Three women were arrested Thursday after they allegedly stole over $2,700 worth of products from a North Port Ulta Beauty and fled from police, according to North Port Police

According to police Sheena Gordon, 37, Tamisha Kates, 32, and Chasidy Walker, 31 were all involved in a retail theft this week when the group walked into an Ulta Beauty, filled large bags with various perfumes and ran out with $2,730 in unpaid merchandise.

NPPD’s Special Enforcement Team members located them and their vehicle on I-75.

According to police, the three women began to throw the merchandise out the windows until police were able to get the women to stop their vehicle and were taken into custody.

All three women are from Broward County and are believed to be part of a retail theft organization linked to other crimes, police said.

They have all been charged with grand theft and tampering with evidence.