North Port woman wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A North Port woman is $1 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Susan Fellers, 64, won the $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00, according to a news release.
The ticket was purchased at EZ Liquor Beer Cig, 13680 Tamiami Trail in North Port. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.
The $20 game features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.
