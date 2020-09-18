North Port woman wins $1 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolinas lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A North Port woman is $1 million richer after she hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Susan Fellers, 64, won the $1 million prize in the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00, according to a news release.

The ticket was purchased at EZ Liquor Beer Cig, 13680 Tamiami Trail in North Port. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $20 game features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

