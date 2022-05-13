NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port woman was found dead in her own septic tank on Tuesday, according to police.

NBC affiliate WBBH reported that the 74-year-old woman was trying to sell her home and got an appraisal before her death. The appraiser informed the woman there was a crack in her tank, according to WBBH’s report.

Days later, she was found submerged in the tank.

“Whoever did come out that day said they had a bad septic tank and I feel like if it was that bad they should have known and flagged it off,” a neighbor told WBBH.

A local septic service expert said if the tank was found to have problems, it should have been marked off to point out the problem area. He also said the contents of the tank likely destroyed the concrete from the inside.

“She had told her neighbor she had gotten a pump out, and whoever had pumped it recommended a lid replacement or a tank replacement,” said Martin Guffey of Martin Septic Service, Inc. “I’m not sure what some sort of repair. She felt like maybe the guy was not telling the truth so she didn’t believe it.”

Authorities were still investigating what caused the woman’s death.