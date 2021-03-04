North Port woman charged with DUI manslaughter in death of pregnant mother of two

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sarasota Co Jail

TAMPA (WFLA) – A North Port woman is behind bars accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that ultimately killed a pregnant mother of two back in November.

Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, for two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving while license is suspended involving death, and two counts of DUI property damage.

According to FHP, at 5:20 a.m. on Nov. 29, Gray was driving a 2003 Honda Accord south on River Road and veered across the center line, just south of Center Road. At the same time Cortney Kauffman, 28, was driving a 2016 Ford Focus north on River Road.

The front of the Honda crashed into the front of the Ford, and Kauffman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gray was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and was released.

A toxicology examination determined Gray’s blood alcohol concentration level to be a .124. Troopers said Gray was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss