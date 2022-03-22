NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police arrested a 14-year-old boy on numerous charges after he allegedly set two vehicles on fire, according to a Tuesday release.

Police said there were several vehicle burglaries in the Jockey Club area in early March that resulted in the theft of cash and personal property.

In two of these burglaries, the vehicles were set on fire. One of the vehicles was so badly burned that it was declared a total loss, according to police.

Detectives identified the suspect in these crimes as a 14-year-old student.

“This was a very dangerous situation,” Chief Todd Garrison said. “Something could have gotten even more out of control.”

The teen was charged with six counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of arson.