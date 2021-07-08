North Port sees ‘concerning levels’ of flooding following Hurricane Elsa

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of North Port is seeing concerning levels of flooding after Hurricane Elsa brought a significant amount of rain.

The city is asking residents in areas prone to flooding to consider voluntary evacuations as quickly as possible. Officials said many roads in impacted areas won’t be passable. The city has already had to make a few calls for service using high water vehicles.

North Port could see a significant rise in levels over the next 72 hours, city officials said. Water in some areas has come up two feet overnight, and some roads have nearly four feet of water on top of them. With city officials saying the water could come at a level not seen in decades.

The City of North Port and regional partners with Sarasota County have opened a shelter for residents looking for a dry place away from rising floodwaters.

It will open this evening at 8 p.m. at the Morgan Family Community Center located at 6207 West Price Boulevard North Port, FL 34291

Any residents who have concerns about the flooding can call (941) 429-7169.