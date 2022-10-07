NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Parts of the Tampa Bay area still feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian.

Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after West Price Boulevard crumbled during the storm.

The damage happened right in front of Doris Toso’s home.

“The canal was flowing like it was a river of no return,” Toso said.

Some of the water got into her garage. When she walked outside last Thursday, a day after the storm passed, she saw the water across the road and cars trying to make it across.

“The water was flowing probably 50 miles per hour,” Toso said.

Another section of Price boulevard took a hit, just down the road from Toso’s home.

Just down the street, a giant hole opened up in the middle of the road. Like many of her neighbors, Toso had to find other ways to get out of the neighborhood.

She says it was hard at first. Crews dug up a giant hole in front of her home. There’s equipment and trucks lining the street. On top of that, she didn’t have power for more than a week.

“It was scary to drive,” Toso said.

Scary, because she didn’t know if another section of the road would open up.

North Port Public Works staff members are working with a contractor to make repairs. Toso knows in the meantime, she’ll have to adjust.

According to North Port officials, the work will start on the east end of Price Boulevard and work toward Sumter Boulevard. They expect each of the first three crossings to take one week each, and the final crossing closest to Sumter Boulevard to take two to four weeks. Some of the work may be performed simultaneously. They will have it reopened safely as soon as possible.