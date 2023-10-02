NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A road in North Port is closed while crews repair a large hole caused by excessive rain over the weekend.

According to the city of North Port, Price Blvd. is closed in both directions between Cranberry Blvd. and Salford Blvd. until further notice.

Nearly four inches of rain were recorded in part of North Port over the last seven days, according to the Sarasota County Water Atlas, which is operated by the University of South Florida. Excess rainfall caused a depression to form in the road, which later collapsed to reveal a hole, according to the city.

The hole is located near the bridge that passes over the McCaughey waterway.

“Traffic is being detoured, and school bus transportation has been notified,” the city of North Port wrote in a social media post.