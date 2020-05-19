North Port police still searching for missing 58-year-old woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department continues to search for any information on the whereabouts of a 58-year-old woman.

North Port police received a call for a missing person on May 3, at approximately 2:56 p.m.

Officers met with the caller who said Theresa Anne Williams had not been seen or heard from “for a few days.”

Theresa allegedly left her home at Willow Creek Apartments in North Port and did not tell her family where she was going.

The family is concerned for her safety due to a diagnosed mental illness.

If you have any information that can assist in locating Theresa, please contact Det. Chris Maki at cmaki@northportpd.com or 941-429-7323.