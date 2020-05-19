Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

North Port police still searching for missing 58-year-old woman

Sarasota County

by: WFLA Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Theresa Williams (North Port Police)

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department continues to search for any information on the whereabouts of a 58-year-old woman.

North Port police received a call for a missing person on May 3, at approximately 2:56 p.m.

Officers met with the caller who said Theresa Anne Williams had not been seen or heard from “for a few days.”

Theresa allegedly left her home at Willow Creek Apartments in North Port and did not tell her family where she was going.

The family is concerned for her safety due to a diagnosed mental illness.

If you have any information that can assist in locating Theresa, please contact Det. Chris Maki at cmaki@northportpd.com or 941-429-7323.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss