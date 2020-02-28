North Port police seeking information after bicyclist hurt in crash

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police are seeking information regarding a crash that left a bicyclist with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of a Pontiac lost control of the vehicle and hit a bicyclist in the area of West Price Boulevar and Salford Boulevard.

The bicyclist was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where they are expected to recover.

Police believe a white car may have contributed to the crash.

They’re asking anyone with information on that car, or those nearby with video of the crash to contact 941-429-7300 Ext. 1 or gpierce@northportpd.com and reference case number 2020-02-1644.

