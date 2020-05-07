North Port police searching for woman with mental illness

Breaking News
North Port Police Department

NORTH PORT, Fla (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department needs your help locating a woman who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Police say, Theresa Anne Williams, 58, has not seen or heard from in the past few days and left her apartment at the Willow Creek Apartments in North Port never telling anyone her destination.

Theresa’s family is concerned for her safety due to a diagnosed mental illness.

Williams is approximately 5 feet 3 inches weighing about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information can contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.

