North Port police searching for missing elderly woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department is searching for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Police say, Gertrude Watkins, 71, was last seen in the area of Chicopa Streat towards Biscayne Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Watkins has short salt and pepper hair, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray/black sweater or a black coat when she allegedly walked out of her residence earlier today.

Police say Watkins is not diagnosed with dementia. However, it was reported that she is forgetful and may not know her address. North Port police also say Watkins may think that she is in Georgia, Illinois or Texas.

If you have seen Watkins or know her whereabouts, please contact the North Port Police Department or call 911.