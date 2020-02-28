North Port police searching for missing elderly woman

Sarasota County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Port Police Department

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department is searching for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Police say, Gertrude Watkins, 71, was last seen in the area of Chicopa Streat towards Biscayne Boulevard around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Watkins has short salt and pepper hair, stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray/black sweater or a black coat when she allegedly walked out of her residence earlier today.

Police say Watkins is not diagnosed with dementia. However, it was reported that she is forgetful and may not know her address. North Port police also say Watkins may think that she is in Georgia, Illinois or Texas.

If you have seen Watkins or know her whereabouts, please contact the North Port Police Department or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"

'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium"

Petition to save Salty's Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition to save Salty's Bar"

22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond"

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28"

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety"

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa Police officer’s home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa Police officer’s home"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss