NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly man.

Police say Lazar Talpesh, 86, was last seen at midnight Thursday morning by his wife she went to bed. When she woke up at 8 a.m. he was gone.

Talpesh is believed to be driving a 2010 black Lexus SUV bearing FL tag 4415QQ.

It is believed he may be attempting to drive to Michigan.

If you see Talpesh please contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.