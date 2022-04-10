SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen wearing brown shorts, a blue/teal checkered button-down shirt, and a grey zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities said Anthony J Carlo, 63, was last seen driving a 2015 brown Subaru Legacy, bearing Massachusetts tag 3976YK.

Carlo may be confused and disoriented, according to a release from police..Anyone with information is asked to call 941-429-7300.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.