North Port police searching for missing 58-year-old woman

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police are currently searching for a missing 58-year-old woman.
Police say Theresa Williams was last seen by neighbors a day or two ago in her apartment complex, Willow Creek Apartments. Williams’ mother has not heard from her in a couple of days.
According to police, Williams is reportedly bipolar and schizophrenic, but she takes medications.
Williams is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
If you have seen Williams or know her whereabouts, please contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
