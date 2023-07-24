NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered woman.

Anastacia Deanna Shaw, 33, was last seen walking away from her home Sunday, police said. She could be headed to Port Charlotte.

Shaw was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires daily medication, according to police.

Shaw is 5 feet tall, about 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She could be wearing a white Nike sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.