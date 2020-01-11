North Port police say accusation of sexual assault on teen jogger was made up

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port detectives have confirmed a 15-year-old made up an accusation of sexual assault.

According to police, the girl told detectives she was allegedly attacked in the area of Landover Terrace around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

After an extensive investigation and a multitude of interviews, the teen admitted to making up the story to seek attention.

Police say charges, in this case, will be determined at a later time and their main focus right now is making sure the young woman gets any necessary help.