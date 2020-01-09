North Port police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault of teen jogger

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in a sexual assault case involving a 15-year-old girl in North Port.

According to police, the girl was allegedly attacked in the area of Landover Terrace around 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said she had been jogging near her home when she was approached by a man in his late 30s and sexually battered.

According to police, the suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with an average to muscular build. He has dark blonde hair, a buzz cut, a goatee and greenish-blue eyes. He was wearing blue jeans with a black T-shirt with a red and orange design on the front.

Police said the man was last seen heading south on Landover Terrace in a black 4-door car, possibly a Ford.

Investigators say they searched the area and reviewed security cameras from nearby businesses and homes, but were unable to find anything matching the man’s description.

“We’re asking the public to please check any recording devices they may have which could help us in this investigation,” police said on Facebook.

Police are asking anyone who is able to identify the suspect to contact Det. Kishia Veigel at 941-429-7335 or kveigel@northportpd.com.

