NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department is offering a free “Women’s Safety and Security Class” for those interested in learning how to defend themselves in the event of an emergency.

The department said the three-hour class, hosted by NPPD’s Training Unit, will cover common security threats from home safety, internet safety, and basic self-defense against an attack.

“Our goal is to offer resources and skills to those looking to fight back against threats that may occur anywhere,” the department said in a release. “This would be a great mother-daughter outing.”

The class is open to ages 12 and up and will include some light physical activity. The roster is limited to the first 20 registrants, but other opportunities may be available in the future.

The class will take place Wed. Aug. 16, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the North Port Public Safety Building located at 19955 Preto Blvd., Venice, FL 34293.

Registration is required. To complete an application, contact Ivette Barnes at 941-429-7339 or email IBarnes@NorthPortPDFL.gov. The deadline to submit an application is Aug. 10.