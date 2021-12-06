North Port police issue Silver Alert for man possibly headed to Boston area

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The North Port Police Department needs your help locating a man at the center of a Silver Alert.

According to police, 63-year-old Anthony Carlo was last seen Dec. 5 at 4:00 PM leaving his North Port home in a 4-door silver Subaru Legacy bearing Massachusetts tag 3976YK.

It is believed Carlo has not taken prescribed medication to deal with a health issue and may be heading to the Boston area, Cape Cod area or Provincetown area in Massachusetts.

His vehicle was last spotted at 10:57 PM on Sunday just north of Jacksonville northbound on I-95.

If he is located, please call 9-1-1 and follow up with Detective Veigel at 941-429-7335.