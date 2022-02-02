North Port police investigating series of suspicious fires, suspect arson

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the northeast portion of the city, an area mainly undeveloped. Over the last week, firefighters have responded to about a dozen fires in the same area and believe someone is setting the fires intentionally.

“If somebody is lighting fires intentionally, it is concerning any time of the year. However, right now there are some dry conditions. We have had the frost, there is going to be some dry vegetation and the concern is that something could get out of control,” said North Port Police spokesperson Joshua Taylor.

One of the most recent fires happened Tuesday night along Silverleaf Road. People who lived in the area saw a bright orange cloud of smoke lighting up the sky. Trees and other vegetation on the private property were charred, with some areas still smoldering Wednesday afternoon.

North Port police say no homes have been threatened so far, but there is concern about what would happen if one of the brush fires grew out of control. Some of the fires are a short distance away from Interstate 75.

“It only takes one to really have an impact,” said Taylor. “You are in an area that is pretty undeveloped. I am hopeful though, we have tools to investigative means to get to the bottom of it and I am confident. Every time this person does this, it just helps narrow the field,”

Police are actively investigating to track down whoever is responsible for the damage and could face serious charges including arson. Anyone with information on the recent fires can call North Port Police Department’s non-emergency line at (941) 429-7300.