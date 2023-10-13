NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is closed until Monday, Oct. 16 as authorities investigate the death of a 73-year-old man.

North Port police were called to the park Friday afternoon after the man appeared to have experienced a medical episode while in the water.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man ultimately passed away.

Authorities reiterated that there is no threat to the public.

The Park, located at 12200 San Servando Avenue, is owned and operated by the City of North Port.