NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

The North Port Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 9 a.m. at the Grande Court Apartments on Greenwood Avenue.

Initially, the department said there was one injury. However, at 11:18 a.m., police said the investigation was now a death investigation.

According to police, all those involved knew each other. However, no suspects have been named.

The department said there is no danger to the public and that they have everyone accounted for.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.