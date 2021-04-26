North Port police employee arrested for drug trafficking

Sarasota County

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Port Police Department employee was arrested Monday evening on multiple drug charges.

According to police, 48-year-old Tracy Gold held the position of Forensic Supervisor, a civilian position, since March 2017. An investigation started over the weekend after a fellow employee came forward with concerns.

Police say Gold has been charged with six felony counts including four counts of possession of a controlled substance and two trafficking charges.

“Nobody within our agency is above the law. Our promise to this community is to do whatever is necessary to hold everyone accountable for their actions,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a press release.

