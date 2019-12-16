North Port police asking for community’s help in identifying sexual battery suspect

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect of a sexual battery case.

Police say on Dec. 8 between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., a victim reported being sexually battered by a black male.

The victim provided the following description of the suspect:

Black male

Short, approximately just over 5 feet tall

50 to 60 years old

Normal build, non-muscular

Short twists in his hair, 2 to 4 inches

Deep/raspy voice

According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing a cream-colored long sleeve shirt/sweater with a brown stripe across the chest, flannel pants with white spots and sneakers.

The suspect was also last seen traveling on a bicycle with blue and green striped fenders over the wheels in the area of Tamiami Trail and Pan American Boulevard going northbound.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7322.

LATEST STORIES: