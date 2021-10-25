North Port PD admits to mistaking Roberta Laundrie for Brian Laundrie during week he disappeared

TAMPA (WFLA) – North Port Police Department officials have told WINK that investigators made mistakes in Brian Laundrie’s case. The North Port Police Department says they thought they were keeping a close eye on Laundrie before he went missing but actually confused him for his mother.

According to North Port Police Department, while police watched the house they believed they had seen Brian Laundrie leave in his grey Mustang. They then thought they saw him return days later. But, they mixed up Brian and his mom.

“When the family reported him on Friday. That was certainly news to us that they had not seen him,” Taylor said. “We thought that we seen Brian initially come back into that home on that Wednesday.”

North Port Police believed Laundrie looks very much like his mother, Roberta. North Port Police Public Infomation Office Josh Taylor said that the department said the two are “kind of built similarly.”

During a North Port police news conference on Sept. 16, Chief Todd Garrison voiced his frustration with the lack of answers on Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

Garrison added that there was no criminality suspected in the case at the time, and police were only investigating a missing person case with the sole focus of finding Petito.

A reporter asked Chief Garrison at the news conference, “do you know where Brian Laundrie is right now?” Garrison responded, “yes.”

The Laundrie’s family attorney Steve Bertolino confirmed the next day that the whereabouts of their son were unknown.

That statement came after police spent more than two hours at the Laundrie family home, at the family’s request.

So who did investigators actually see? “I believe it was his mom who was wearing a baseball cap,” Taylor said.

News Nation’s Brian Entin reported that police had kept tabs on Laundrie before he disappeared by placing surveillance cameras around his family’s home, but they missed him leaving to go to the reserve. Authorities said the lack of charges against Laundrie prevented them from taking more drastic measures.

“What I’ll say is that we were the ones doing everything in our power to get answers on this. If mistakes were made, there’s human error involved in every investigation. It certainly wasn’t from a lack of taking it seriously or hustle or knowledge. Sometimes things happen,” Taylor said.

According to Bertolino, Brian’s parents are “grieving privately in Florida,” with their daughter Cassie. So far, they don’t have a formal funeral plan for Brian.