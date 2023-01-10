NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of North Port says they collected over 41 thousand truckloads of storm-related debris in the months since Hurricane Ian, totaling 2.1 million cubic yards worth.

“I think we’re coming through it as well as we could with that bad of a storm. So, I think the resiliency is shining through with everybody,” said Madison Heid, North Port’s Deputy Communications Director.

Families are still recovering from the storm in some of the hardest-hit neighborhoods. Roy and Sasha Greto chose to stay in their home in the Country Club Ridge neighborhood, despite having to spend close to $30,000 out of pocket on repairs while they hope for help from insurance.

“We have walls in our house now, and floors. We have a working toilet. So we can go to the bathroom inside now,” Sasha said with a laugh, noting how much progress they have made since early October.

“[We’re] honestly better off than most people. I know better off than most people in this neighborhood. We were fortunate that we had family and friends come and help and there’s a lot of people that don’t have that,” said Roy Greto.

Their 10-year-old daughter, Lucy, is also optimistic despite the hardship of weathering the storm’s aftermath.

“Seeing our house and the progress has been very joyful,” Lucy said.

Hurricane debris pickup ended Monday in North Port, but the city says residents can still reach out to city hall for help with bulk pickup as needed.