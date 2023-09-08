NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Two North Port neighborhoods were put under a precautionary boil water notice on Friday.

According to the City of North Port, a contractor working on US-41 damaged a water main that services the Gran Paradiso and Island Walk communities.

The boil water notice was implemented as a precautionary measure due to the water pressure dropping below acceptable levels.

“We advise that all water used for consumption (for example, drinking and cooking water, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes) should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute,” the City of North Port wrote in a statement.

Residents should continue boiling their water until the city rescinds the boil water notice. Affected residents will receive a notice from the AlertSarasota system.

Anyone with questions concerning the boil water notice, is asked to call the North Port Utilities Department at (941) 240-8000.