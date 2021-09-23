North Port neighborhood shows sign of support for Gabby Petito, as Brian Laundrie remains missing

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Early Thursday morning the parents of Brian Laundrie left their North Port home to retrieve the Ford Mustang that police towed into evidence Monday afternoon from the police department where it has been processed for evidence in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito.

Laundrie’s parents returned, left the car and headed to Orlando for the day. The Laundrie family attorney confirmed a sighting of the couple in Orlando and said they were there on business.

Karen Aberts lives across the street and says she has seen Gabby and Brian working on their van in the driveway.

“I mean it seems like you know your normal young couple just kind of hanging out,” said Aberts.

She says they seemed like a normal family, but now she has questions she would like to have answered.

“Where’s your son and why aren’t you seeming to be more concerned about where your son is, and supposedly the love of his life, who is now no longer here. you know how, how are you handling this and how are you living with knowing that your son could be the one who’s responsible, ” said Aberts.

Around the corner from the Laundrie home, there is a sign in the front yard of Betty Greenslate’s house. The home is at the entrance of the neighborhood and the sign can’t be missed that reads; “Forever in our Heart. Justice for Gabby”

Greenslate says she just lost her husband to COVID-19 on Monday and knows the heartache Gabby’s parents are going through now.

“I know that’s exactly how Gabby’s parents must be feeling, at least they found her and hopefully they find Mr. Laundrie” said Greenslate.

Federal officials say Laundrie has been indicted for unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continued looking for him in the Carlton Nature Reserve

The federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming does not explain who the card belonged to. But it indicates Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing.