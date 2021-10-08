North Port memorial for Gabby Petitio being taken down, items given to the Petito family

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials with the City of North Port have announced that they will be taking down the memorial for Gabby Petito, with plans for a permanent memorial in the works.

Officials said the memorial at City Hall “has been a shining example of that support,” but items that have been left have been damaged by the Florida sun and rain.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, staff members with the city will be collecting the materials at the memorial at City Center Front Green and will give those memorial items to the Petito family.

Work on a donated permanent memorial is in motion, according to officials.