SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Port man is $1 million richer thanks to a scratch-off ticket he bought at a Publix in Port Charlotte.

The scratch-off was purchased at the Publix at 19451 Cocharan Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

Ryan Temple, 30, won playing the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. He claimed a $1 million prize, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00, the Florida Lottery said.

The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game features 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million, and over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.