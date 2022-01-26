North Port man blackmails boy into performing ‘heinous’ sex acts while posing as teen girl: police

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of blackmailing a 13-year-old boy into committing a sex act online while posing as a teenage girl, according to police.

An affidavit from the North Port Police Department said Shane Penczak, 45, used a Discord account named xboxdiamondgirl to communicate with the teen boy from Winslow, N.J.

For about a year, Penczak posed as a California girl about 14 to 15 years of age to speak with the 13-year-old, police said.

Police said during their chats, Penczak told the teen to send him a nude photo of himself. After the 13-year-old sent him a photo, the 45-year-old man told him he would post the photo if the minor didn’t do what he wanted.

The child would then be forced to livestream his showers and perform “heinous” sex acts on video, according to police. The details of what the boy was forced to do are so graphic, 8 On Your Side has chosen not to discuss them further.

These crimes were first reported to the Winslow Police Department on Feb. 21, 2021, and would later reach the North Port Police Department on March 5, 2021, after a New Jersey detective tracked the account to Penczak’s Florida home.

While examining Penczak’s accounts, New Jersey authorities found several images of child pornography in chats, according to the affidavit.

Police said they are working with the Department of Homeland Security in Tampa and across the United States to identify other potential victims in this case.

“This arrest, led by North Port Police with support from HSI in Sarasota and Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and the Camden County New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office, has made our local communities safer for everyone,” said HSI Tampa acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Silliman. “HSI will continue to investigate this case, working to identify victims of this child predator and ensure they get the needed support.”

He was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on numerous charges for child cruelty, obscene communication, and lewd lascivious behavior.