North Port man arrested after girlfriend finds child porn stash, police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Port man has been charged with several sex-related crimes after police say his girlfriend discovered photos and videos of child pornography on his phone and in his home.

Douglas Ben Sanders, 57, was arrested on 40 counts of possession of an image/video of child pornography.

Sanders’ girlfriend told North Port police that she had had suspicions of Sanders cheating on her on Sunday night, unlocked his cell phone while he was asleep and found what she believed to be child pornography.

The woman went to Sanders’ home after he went to work on Sept. 27 to search for anything else he may have hidden and found two safes in Sanders’ closet and broke into them.

In one safe, she told deputies she found a gallon-sized bag full of blue diamond-shaped pills, believed to be Viagra, and two tablets.

In the other safe, the woman found birth certificates and paperwork with Sanders’ name on it as well as printed out images of child pornography, according to North Port police. Multiple hard drives were also allegedly found in the safes.

Deputies say on one of the hard drives detectives allegedly found more than 30,000 images of child pornography.

He is currently held without bond in the Sarasota County Jail.