North Port man accused of sexually assaulting 72-year-old woman found in WV jail

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 72-year-old woman in North Port has come to a close in West Virginia.

The North Port Police Department announced on their Facebook page that Robert McKenzie, 28, was located in West Virginia where he was currently residing in the West Virginia Eastern Regional Jail on separate charges.

McKenzie faces charges of sexual battery and battery on someone 65-years and older as well as additional charges in West Virginia.

McKenzie will be extradited back to Sarasota to face charges.

