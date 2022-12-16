SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they threatened to harm students on campus in a series of social media comments.

According to the North Port Police Department, detectives investigated the comments Thursday before an arrest was made.

“While the student says they made the comments in jest, we take these words very seriously,” the department said in a release.

“The North Port Police Department has no tolerance when it comes to potential threats to our kids,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. “We hope this is a reminder to all that there are real consequences.”

The Chief asked parents to talk to their children about the consequences and the impact it can have.

Officers said additional resources were allocated to make sure schools ran smoothly on Friday.

Principal Shannon Fusco issued the following statement to families Friday.

“Good Morning, Bobcat families, This is Principal Shannon Fusco with a message about a threat to the school which posted last night on social media. The student was known to us, and after very swift action by the by the North Port Police Department, an arrest was made.

“It is vitally important that you remind your students that we and our community take all threats seriously. The consequences this person may face are many. We expect every student to be safe. There can be life-altering outcomes when someone threatens the safety of our students and staff.

“This is the second arrest this month for a similar action, and we thank our North Port and Sarasota County Schools Police Departments for their presence and hard work. Here at school we teach our students every day about good citizenship, the consequences (both positive and negative) of their actions, and when you see something, say something.

“Thank you for partnering with us to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. Please continue to make this a priority. Our students need to know that we are all here for them: to guide and to support.“