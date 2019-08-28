North Port girl advances on hit show, ‘America’s Got Talent,’ fans at home gather for watch party

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – She’s the pint-sized powerhouse wowing millions with her stunning operatic voice while singing on the NBC hit show, “America’s Got Talent,” seen on News Channel 8.

Emanne Beasha is only ten-years-old, and she’s making headlines all over the world. She loves to sing, and people love to listen. The minute she picks up the microphone, her face lights up and she can’t stop smiling.

After an unforgettable golden buzzer moment from guest judge Jay Leno on Aug. 7th, this young lady advanced to the next round. It is, indeed, a moment Emmane is hoping to feel again and again as she continues to perform on the hit-show.

Each time she performs, whether it’s at home in North Port or competing in Los Angeles, she carries a good luck charm everywhere.

Her constant companion is a unicorn named “Uni,” now becoming a household name for fans of the show. When her family and friends watch her perform, they are decked out in unicorn gear, giving their Golden Girl a shout-out across the miles.

On Tuesday night, family, friends, and fans in North Port gathered at the new Atlanta Braves spring training facility, Cool Today Park, to watch Emanne perform in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles. If she advances, she will compete in the semifinals September 3rd.

Then, the biggest show of the season – the finals on September 17th.

Her passion for opera comes from her mother, playing each night before Emanne’s bedtime. And, being so young, how does this tiny, but mighty singing sensation sing opera so well?

Emanne says it’s because opera is a story.

“Cause some of them are happy, but a lot are tragic or about love, stuff like that and you can feel like you’re the person in the song,” she told 8 On Your Side.

What does she tell herself before she takes the stage?

“Maybe like three seconds before I go on, I give Uni a hug, and then give my mom a hug and then go on,” she told us. “And, Simon is my favorite. He just says what he thinks. I like that.”