TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As North Port residents work to clean up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the city is working to clear up confusion and rumors surrounding damage to one of its water control structures.

The city said the storm eroded Water Control Structure 106, but the structure itself did not fail.

The water control structure, which is located along the banks of the Cocoplum Waterway near North Port Boulevard, helps control the city’s water flow.

There were apparently rumors circulating about a “dam” breaking after the storm, but the city said there are no dams or levees in the area.

Source: City of North Port

“First: North Port doesn’t have any dams,” the city said on Twitter. “We also don’t have any levees, and although the breech of a levee in northeastern Sarasota County was reported around this time, it had no impact on the City of North Port.”

The water control structure has been assessed and is being monitored. The city said it hired a contractor to address a number of concerns, including fortifying the bank and reestablishing water service to the area.