NORT PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Two North Port daycare employees were charged after a parent reported their child was allegedly being abused under their care.

Police were tipped off to the alleged abuse at Building Blocks Children’s Center (2555 Toledo Blade Blvd.) earlier this month, according to a release from the North Port Police Department.

A parent told police their child came home with visible marks and bruises after spending the day at the center. After conducting interviews and gathering evidence alongside the Florida Department of Children and Families, detectives arrested the daycare’s director and another employee.

Evelyn Jennings, 51, was charged with one count of child abuse without great bodily harm and Cindy Desrosiers was charged with three counts of failure to report suspected child abuse.

Police said Jennings allegedly grabbed a 3-year-old boy hard enough to leave marks on his arms and legs. Other allegations surfaced during the investigation, according to police. They learned Jennings had previously been fired from multiple childcare facilities.

Daycare leaders, including Desrosiers, allegedly knew of the suspected abuse. Desrosiers allegedly prevented another worker from reporting the abuse, despite all childcare workers being mandatory reporters. That means they are required by law to report suspected child abuse.

“While we take all crimes seriously, one of the greatest responsibilities we have in law enforcement is helping those who cannot speak out for themselves,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison wrote in a statement. “If you hurt a child in North Port, you can count on hearing from us.”

North Port police said the agency commends the parents who participated in their investigation and helped bring the abuse to light. Anyone with additional information that could potentially help the investigation is asked to contact NPPD’s tip line at (941) 429-7382.