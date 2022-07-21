NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A North Port couple was arrested in Michigan after hiding from police for nearly two months, the North Port Police Department said.

According to a post on the NPPD Twitter account, Zachary Carpenter and his girlfriend, Nicole Williams, were arrested in Mason, Michigan, a town just south of the state capital. Police said they knew that law enforcement was after them and they were on the run.

Police said they tried to pull over Carpenter and Williams on May 31, but the couple abandoned their car and ran away. A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine reportedly packaged to be sold, drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

North Port police said Williams had warrants for her arrest for violating probation and stealing a firearm.

Carpenter and Williams were also wanted in connection to a backpack that was found at a Walmart in Venice with nearly a pound of meth in it.

Police said Carpenter is charged with trafficking meth, fleeing law enforcement, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a felon and driving on a suspended drivers license. Williams is also charged with trafficking meth and possession of a firearm by a felon, on top of her previous warrants.

The couple was arrested at a motel in Michigan and they are awaiting extradition to Sarasota County “for their crime spree”, according to the statement posted to Twitter.