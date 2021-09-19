North Port community in shock after FBI announces body found in Wyoming fits description of Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Devastated is an understatement. People in North Port gathered at City Hall Sunday night to pay their respects to Gabby Petito and her family.

“Just broken, broken. She was such a sweetheart,” said Judy, who worked at Publix with Petito. “We’d have lunch together when we could. She was a good girl.”

Sunday evening’s update was not the outcome anyone wanted to hear. FBI Denver confirmed remains were found in Wyoming that fit Petito’s description. A full forensic identification, however, hasn’t been completed.

“I think everyone is kind of not saying what we all assume because you don’t want to do that to the family and you can understand why,” said Jarrett Anthony. “But the writing is on the wall.”

After this news, a group also gathered at Brian Laundrie’s home. Neighbor’s tell 8 On Your Side it’s been a nightmare watching this all unfold right in their backyard.

“It’s scary because you never want it to happen to anybody that you know. I don’t even know them. These neighbors, we don’t know them, but they’re neighbors so it hits home. It’s way too close to home,” Anthony said.

Even though authorities are slowly digging away at this mysterious case, it’s far from over. There are still so many unanswered questions like where is Brian Laundrie.

“Nobody in America and what you see on social media can understand how this guy got lawyered up and how this guy can be untouched for so long,” Anthony said.

Investigators started searching for him Friday night after his parents told police he went for a hike at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Sheila Hodgson lives nearby the Laundrie’s and has this plea to her neighbor.

“Please do the right thing. Please, please do the right thing. Come forward,” Hodgson said.