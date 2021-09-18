North Port community holds candlelight vigil for Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Candles were lit and prayers were sent in North Port Saturday evening for Gabby Petito.

“Bring the young lady home and let’s find out what’s going on and get some answers to straighten this out right away,” said Nancy Kevorkian.

“Bring Gabby Home” is a cry we’ve seen from people across the nation, as the search for the missing 22-year-old heads into yet another week.

“Seeing it in the news and reading it on Facebook, it touches you. You can’t help but feel like you need to support them,” said Kimberly McClish.

McClish has a daughter near Gabby’s age and told 8 On Your Side this story broke her heart.

“One way or another, that young lady deserves to be brought home and I think that’s what is so heart-wrenching. Nobody knows,” she said.

That’s why she joined Saturday night’s vigil.

“Do this and supporting the family and the GoFundMe’s… and you know whatever we can do it’s about them,” she said.

The search for Petito was interrupted on Friday after law enforcement learned that her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, went missing. Authorities said his parents haven’t seen him since Tuesday.

“Our focus needs to be on Gabby. Brian came home to his family. Gabby did not,” she said.

Many people in the community of North Port said they’ll continue to show support to the Petito family until Gabby is brought home.