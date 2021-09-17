North Port community gathers outside Laundrie family home Friday as officers speak with Brian’s parents

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — For the first time this week, there was police activity at the Laundrie home Friday evening.

North Port police say Brian Laundrie’s parents wanted to speak with officers. Police told 8 On Your Side the Laundrie family attorney called them to say that Brian’s parents haven’t seen him for days.

That conversation at the home lasted more than two hours. The Laundrie family attorney said Friday night that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie were currently unknown.

8 On Your Side watched as officers and FBI agents carried brown bags inside. They also searched a car in the driveway, grabbing evidence that the Laundrie family attorney says will help them find Laundrie.

The disappearance of Laundrie’s fiance 22-year-old Gabby Petito has affected the North Port community.

Dozens of people descended upon the Laundrie family on home Friday, hoping to get answers, but also, praying for Petito’s safe return.

“Even though we don’t know her personally we’re here for you and you’re not alone,” North Port resident Jenn Nascimento said. “I just hope someone would do the same for me.”

Petito’s last known location was Grand Teton National Park and has been missing officially since Sept. 11, but her last known contact with family members was at the end of August when she was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

Laundrie, now a person of interest, returned home alone with the van the couple had been traveling with on Sept. 1 and has retained a lawyer, according to police. Petito’s family publicly called on Laundrie’s family this week to release any information they may have on Gabby Petito’s location.

A North Port police spokesman says North Port police do not have Gabby’s cell phone. North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison tweeted once the agency has the details they need a statement will be made.