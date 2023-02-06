TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fourth grader is facing felony charges after they allegedly made a false report of a mass shooting threat at Toledo Blade Elementary School, police said.

The North Port Police Department said the school notified them of the threat last weekend.

Police investigated verbal and written threats that implied a student had been “recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school.”

Police arrested the 10-year-old after interviewing a number of people. The student faces felony charges of false report to use a firearm in a violent manner, according to police.

Police said the school made a robocall to inform parents about the incident.

“Please talk to your children about the serious consequences of making these types of threats, in jest or not. There are serious consequences. We are not playing around when it comes to the protection of our children,” said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.