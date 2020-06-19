Nokomis man threatened mass shooting at Black Lives Matter demonstration, deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Nokomis man is in jail without bond after deputies say he threatened to attend a Black Lives Matter demonstration and shoot everyone in attendance.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Quintin Adkins this week. His arrest follows an investigation that started earlier this month after someone submitted an anonymous tip about posts on his Snapchat and Instagram accounts, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say their investigation involved seven videos posted by Adkins. According to the arrest affidavit, Adkins is seen in some of the videos driving around, loading a handgun and pointing it at other vehicles on the road around him. Deputies say he was also seen loading an AK-47 assault rifle and pointing it out the front windshield of his car at other vehicles. Another video showed Adkins firing a handgun out of a home and into the ground, the affidavit says.

According to detectives, Adkins also posted a video of himself pointing a handgun at a cat and saying “I can blow your head off” before pouring water on the animal.

“In these videos, Adkins is observed in some wearing a ballistic tactical vest with multiple pistol and rifle magazines loaded into pouches,” detectives noted in the affidavit. “Adkins is also observed shooting the rifles and handguns while conducting rapid reload drills with both.”

The sheriff’s office says some of the comments written on Adkins’ social media said, “when they come for your guns, make sure to send the ammo first F** BLM.”

Adkins is accused of posting several clips on Thursday concerning the Black Lives Matter movement. Detectives say one video shows Adkins wearing a tactical gun belt and performing a rapid reload drill with a handgun.

In a second clip, the affidavit says Adkins states, “you know s*** got me so p***** off right now bro, I’d love to go to a f***** black lives matter f****** riot and shoot all of them, every f****** one of them.” The video continues with him talking graphically about shooting demonstrators, the affidavit says.

Detectives say another profanity-laced clip shows Adkins saying, “Just can’t with you people anymore. I can’t wait, any f****** second it’s gonna come. Quintin you’re a racists [sic] da da da Quintin I can’t wait to see you get your a** beat by a black man or multiple black men.” Adkins then loads and holds up his AK-47 before saying, “that s*** ain’t happening,” the affidavit from the sheriff’s office says.

According to detectives, a final clip shows Adkins displaying his AK-47 and saying “who wants to go to a black lives matter f****** riot and go shoot some s*** up, huh. I’m f****** bout it.”

Detectives who investigated the videos noted in the affidavit that Adkins’ social media statements showed “his urge, anger and desire to shoot crowds of protesting groups.” They also noted that they were aware there are several scheduled protests and gatherings within Sarasota County.

Detectives say they confirmed through the videos Adkins owns approximately two AR-15 rifles, an AK-47 rifle and at least seven handguns.

Adkins was taken into custody Thursday on a single count of written threats to kill. Detectives say they were able to pursue charges in the investigation thanks to the “written threats to kill” statute being expanded by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

