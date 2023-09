SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The “no swim” advisory issued on Thursday for Siesta Key Beach has been lifted.

At this time, Casperson Beach is still under a “no swim” advisory.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County received test results indicating the water is safe for residents and visitors to swim in.

For more water monitoring and bacterial testing, visit ourgulfenvironment.net.