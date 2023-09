SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Department of Health in Sarasota County has lifted the “no swim” advisory for Casperson Beach.

The advisory was initially put into place on Thursday, along with Siesta Key Beach, after officials detected enteric bacteria in the waters.

The Siesta Key Beach advisory was lifted Friday.

The DOH-Sarasota found that the water had satisfactory levels for enterococcus bacteria.

For more information on water monitoring, visit ourgulfenvironment.net.