SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Venice Beach has lifted its “no swim” advisory that went into effect on Thursday.

Residents are now free to swim at these beach sites.

The Florida Department of Health received test results on Saturday that were at a satisfactory level for the enterococcus bacteria. The test met the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.

The waters are monitored weekly by Sarasota County officials at 16 sites across Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches.

For weekly beach conditions reports, call 941-232-2437 or visit visitbeaches.org.